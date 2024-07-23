A celebration of the first two years of nursing education at Aberystwyth University has been held during the Royal Welsh Show.
The first cohort of nursing students began their studies at Aberystwyth University in early September 2022.
The university has created a suite of high-quality clinical practice rooms within its new Healthcare Education Centre, which is located opposite Bronglais Hospital in the town.
The £1.7 million development was supported by a grant of £500,000 from the Welsh Government.
Nursing education at Aberystwyth University has been developed with the support of Hywel Dda, Betsi Cadwaladr and Powys local health boards as well as service users and carers.
Health Education and Improvement Wales awarded a Welsh Government-funded contract to Aberystwyth University to educate both adult and mental health nurses.
The degree courses offer students who started their studies this year the opportunity to study up to half of their course through the medium of Welsh.
Among the speakers at the celebration event at the Showground on 23 July was Health Secretary Eluned Morgan MS and Dr Chris Jones, Chair of Health and Education Improvement Wales.
Baroness Morgan said: “Ensuring high-quality healthcare education is accessible in communities across Wales is vital. “I am delighted to celebrate two years of nursing education at Aberystwyth and to hear some of the first nursing students’ experiences.
“I hope to see all graduates join our talented NHS workforce as registered nurses.
“We will continue to work with Welsh universities, NHS Wales and with primary and community care to secure the workforce which meets the healthcare Wales needs now and in the future.”
Aberystwyth University Vice Chancellor Professor Jon Timmis added: "I would like to congratulate all the staff and students who have worked so hard to make the first two years such a success.
“It is new provision that is widening access for many and is tailored to the needs of mid and west Wales in particular. It is already proving its value and it is going to be a boost in terms of recruiting and retaining staff in the health service locally and regionally.
"Over the years ahead, and working with partners, we are keen to make an increasing contribution to meeting the needs of our NHS.
“The Healthcare Education Centre is an important resource in that effort.
“We are laying the foundations for the growth of healthcare education here in Aberystwyth into the future.”