Aberystwyth University staff and students have presented a cheque for £7,984 to Wales Air Ambulance Charitable Trust as its charity of the year for 2023/24, and have named a hospice at home service as its chosen charity for this year.
Fundraising efforts during the course of the year included a university team running the Aber10k, events on campus, and collection buckets at graduation.
The most ambitious sponsored endeavour took place on Friday, 5 July, when 20 University staff walked across Wales, trekking a distance of 38.5 miles from Montgomery to Machynlleth.
Mike May, Regional Fundraising Manager for Wales Air Ambulance said: “Thank you to Aberystwyth University for its continued support of our all-Wales Charity, your efforts are appreciated.
“The university has raised a tremendous amount for us through a variety of fundraising events.”
Aberystwyth University Vice-Chancellor Professor Jon Timmis said: “Wales Air Ambulance provides an invaluable lifesaving service across the length and breadth of Wales, and as a university community it is a pleasure to present this money as a contribution towards its incredible work.”
Students and staff have selected HAHAV (Hospice at Home Volunteers – Ceredigion) as the University’s Charity of the Year for 2024-25.
HAHAV is a volunteer-led charity which supports people with incurable or life limiting conditions throughout Ceredigion through its Home Support Service, Bereavement Services and activities at its Living Well Centre in Penparcau, Aberystwyth.
Gwerfyl Pierce Jones, chair of HAHAV Ceredigion, said: "We were extremely pleased to hear that HAHAV Ceredigion, the home hospice service, has been chosen by the university as its charity of the year.
"The university's support comes at a crucial time in the development of the charity as we aim to renovate and revamp our Living Well Centre on the outskirts of Aberystwyth.
“Ceredigion is the only county in Wales without a recognised hospice service.
“The aim is to expand our home support scheme across the county while developing the centre to be fit for purpose to support the requirements of those who suffer from serious life limiting illnesses.
“We are very much looking forward to working with the University over the next 12 months.
Prof Timmis added: “I am extremely impressed by the important work carried out by HAHAV.
“It is a worthy choice for our Charity of the Year for the year ahead and I look forward to seeing what novel fundraising initiatives staff and students come up with.”