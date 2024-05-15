“Action is needed now to address the wider inequalities faced by Black, Asian and minority ethnic women and all those from disadvantaged backgrounds,” the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) has said as it responds to the Saving Babies Lives progress report.
The report by Sands & Tommy’s joint policy unit looks at improving outcomes for babies in the neonatal period and has highlighted the inequalities in pregnancy outcomes faced by Black, Asian and minority ethnic women.
RCM’s Executive Director Midwife, Birte Harlev-Lam said: “The message from this report is stark and clear – concerns are not always being taken seriously and this must urgently change.
“The report highlighted that black babies are twice as likely to be stillborn when compared to white babies.
“These are truly shocking facts.
“Nationally, action is needed now with a multi-agency approach, to address the wider inequalities faced by Black, Asian and minority ethnic women and all those from disadvantaged backgrounds.
“There needs to be more joint working between clinicians, so any issues are picked up early.
“That is why RCM launched a toolkit last year to support midwives and those in training to learn more about differences in health assessments, conditions and experiences for minority women and their babies.”