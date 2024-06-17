HEALTH bosses are asking people to not come to accident and emergency departments in west Wales unless absolutely necessary.
Hywel Dda University Health Board, which runs Bronglais in Aberystwyth, Glangwili in Carmarthen, Withybush in Haverfordwest and Prince Philip in Llanelli, issued a warning on Monday afternoon.
The board said: "All our Emergency Departments (A&E) are under significant pressure today (Monday, 17 June 2024).
"Only attend an Emergency Department if you have a life-threatening illness or serious injury."
Life-threatening conditions include severe breathing difficulties, severe pain or bleeding, chest pains or suspected stroke and serious trauma injuries.
If you are unwell and unsure what to do, you can visit the online symptom checker or call NHS 111 if you are unsure what help you need.
For urgent mental health support please call 111 and select option 2. For advice and support from a mental health professional 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
If you have a less serious injury then please visit one of our Minor Injury Units. They can treat adults and children over 12-months of age, with injuries such as minor wounds, minor burns or scalds, insect bites, minor limb, head, or face injuries and foreign bodies in the nose or ear
Many community pharmacies can also provide walk-in, common ailment or triage and treat services without an appointment.
Hywel Dda is also asking families to consider helping relatives get discharged from hospital.