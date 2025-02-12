A statutory body representing the views of Welsh people on healthcare, is demanding “urgent action” to address the challenges affecting emergency healthcare in Wales, with the group’s chair warning that A&E services are “at breaking point”.
In a new report, Llais - established in April 2023 as an independent statutory body to amplify the citizen voice in health and social care services across Wales – said that “urgent and emergency care is failing too many people, and change is too slow.”
The report - compiled through 42 visits to hospitals, minor injury, and medical assessment units, and getting feedback from more than 700 people – said that patients “are not seeing real improvements”, despite strategies and investment from the Welsh Government.
The report said that people across Wales are “highlighting serious gaps in care”, with many reporting long waits of up to 24 hours in A&E “often in overcrowded corridors."
The report found that “overcrowded and inaccessible spaces do not meet the needs of disabled people, neuro-divergent people, or children.”
The body heard from patients who were forced to arrange their own transport to hospital “due to ambulance delays, parking chaos and unclear signage.”
“People appreciate the dedication of NHS staff but see they are overwhelmed and stretched beyond capacity,” the report said.
“When people are seen, people feel their care is generally good.
“Many people told us that once they were seen by healthcare professionals, they received good care.
“However, the long waits, lack of communication, and overcrowding make the overall experience stressful and frustrating, and too often feels unsafe.”
Alyson Thomas, CEO of Llais, said: “The voices we’ve heard paint a stark picture of a system under immense pressure.
“While we commend the dedication of healthcare staff, they are working in a system that is not giving them or the people they care for the support they need.
“Welsh Government and NHS Wales must act now to turn strategies and plans into meaningful change.
“Immediate improvements are essential to ease the current crisis, but we also need a clear programme of action to make sure emergency care is fit for the future.”
Professor Medwin Hughes, Chair of Llais, said: “Emergency care in Wales is at breaking point.
“What we heard from patients and staff across the country exposes a system under extreme and unsustainable pressure, where the well-being of both patients and healthcare professionals is at significant risk.
“People across Wales are asking for timely, dignified care, and they deserve nothing less.
“People need urgent answers: what will make things better, and who will make sure real change happens.
“The Welsh Government and NHS Wales have set out strong principles, but principles alone will not fix a system in crisis.
“Now is the time for action.
“Strong leadership and collaboration are essential to deliver real change for people and communities.
“A national conversation, involving both patients and professionals, must take place to rebuild trust and confidence in the NHS.
“The situation demands nothing less.”