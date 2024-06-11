A surgeon-turned-Senedd member has raised concerns about an “alarming” increase in musculoskeletal disorders.
Altaf Hussain, a former consultant orthopaedic surgeon, warned that one in three adults aged 50 or over dies within 12 months of suffering a hip fracture.
The Conservative MS said older adults have a five to eight times higher risk of dying within three months compared with those without a fracture.
“This increased risk of death remains for almost 10 years,” Mr Hussain said.
“It is not just hip fractures that we have to worry about.
“There has been an alarming increase in a whole range of musculoskeletal disorders.”
He called for a radical rethink to halt a “dramatic rise in unnecessary deaths and avoidable disabilities”.