THE Welsh Ambulance Service has celebrated long-serving staff at an awards ceremony in west Wales.
Colleagues with 20, 30 and 40 years of service were presented with medals at the Cliff Hotel and Spa in Cardigan in an event to recognise their length of service.
Colleagues with 20 years in the Emergency Medical Service were also presented with a Long Service and Good Conduct Medal by the Deputy Lieutenant of Dyfed, Meurig Raymond CBE.
Paramedics, emergency medical technicians, call handlers, allocators and corporate colleagues from across mid and west Wales were recognised.
Chief Executive Jason Killens said: “Often, when people are at their lowest ebb, frightened, injured, vulnerable, sick, we are the people to whom they turn, so working for the ambulance service is not just any job – it’s a job that makes a real difference.
“It’s mindboggling to think that all the Long Service Awards we presented yesterday amount to almost 500 years of service.
“I want to extend a huge congratulations to all of our recipients.”
Chair Colin Dennis added: “When the Long Service Awards were first created, it was the realisation of a long-held ambition to recognise and celebrate the dedication and commitment of our people, in an event fitting of the occasion.”