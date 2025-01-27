Hywel Dda University Health Board bosses say the Bronglais Hospital stroke unit downgrade proposals are not “financially driven”.
The CEO and chair of the health board braved the first public meeting against the proposals on 24 January which saw 200 people attend at Waunfawr Hall.
The claim that the proposals were not a cost-cutting measure, which would see the unit changed into a ‘treat and transfer’ unit before moving patients down to Prince Philip Hospital in Llanelli, was met with derision.
Hywel Dda CEO Professor Philip Kloer, in post for three months, said: “In truth, these changes are not driven by finance at all.
“In fact, there’s the potential these changes might need investment which would be difficult.
“[The proposals are] driven by the clinicians who have come forward with concerns about access to the highest quality of care and feel it important to look at.
“The challenge is meeting the standards put forward by the Royal College of Physicians, which suggests in the initial stages of stroke rehabilitation you need access to high-quality intense therapy seven days a week for probably three hours a day offering an occupational therapist, a physiotherapist, a dietician, a speech and language therapist, a stroke physician.
“That’s quite a challenge for any hospital in Wales or England to meet.
“It’s not about money - can we realistically meet those high-intensity rehabilitation standards in Bronglais?
“Llanelli has a much closer spec in its therapy services compared to our other hospitals - our clinicians believe there we could reach the standards required by Royal College guidance.”
Stroke survivor Mark Strong spoke up with the help of a friend, stating: “Mark was treated and transferred to Llanelli and is a living example of how bad that can be.
“Mark is struggling because of the inadequate care he received.
“We know the value Bronglais brings and that stroke care here is good - this is an argument to invest rather than take it away.”
The proposals would use Bronglais for initial assessment and treatments such as thrombolysis before moving patients onto an upgraded Llanelli stroke unit.
Retired radiologist Richard Fitzgerald explained his experience of waiting 18 hours for a long-distance ambulance for his partner, adding: “Strokes are not something to put someone in an ambulance for over an hour in cramped conditions and bumpy road trying to keep blood pressure stable and monitor irregular heartbeat.
“Stroke association statistics show three-quarters of stroke patients also suffer from depression, anxiety, panic attacks, loss of confidence.
“Yet the plan is to yank patients hours away from their support network.
“Stroke patients will struggle to recover away from their loved ones and it's cruel to think otherwise.”
MP Ben Lake and MS Mabon ap Gwynfor also spoke against the proposals, with MS Elin Jones recognising the Bronglais poster used 20 years ago, stating that “every five years it seems we must rise up and say, ‘Bronglais is our hospital - our lives are equal to all the lives in Wales.”
The proposals will go to public consultation in May.