The new chemotherapy day unit at Bronglais Hospital is on track to open in late 2024 following a mammoth fundraising effort.
With the help and support of people from across Ceredigion and beyond, the fundraising target of £500,000 was met in just 10 months, enabling the vision of a new chemotherapy unit for local people to become a reality.
A dedicated project team is now progressing a detailed, technical design that will ensure the unit meets the highest standards, providing a safe and welcoming space for patients and healthcare professionals.
Once complete, the health board will go out to tender later in the summer to appoint a contractor, with the aim for building work to begin early next year.
Planning is also ongoing to enable chemotherapy day services to continue in a temporary facility while building work is undertaken. Further updates regarding this temporary facility will be provided at the earliest opportunity.
Peter Skitt, Hywel Dda University Health Board county director for Ceredigion and project director said: “On behalf of everyone working to make this a reality, I’d like to express our gratitude to the local community for their patience and support.
“As our planning moves forward, we will continue to provide regular updates on the progress being made.
“Alongside preparations for building work to begin, we are also thinking ahead to how the unit will look and feel once complete.
“Dr Elin Jones and members of our Arts in Health Team recently visited the Senedd to learn more about the collaborative work undertaken with artists, patients, staff and the local community to develop the environment at Y Bwthyn Palliative Care Unit in Pontypridd.
“Ensuring the unit’s environment is developed as part of a collaborative effort with patients, staff and stakeholders is essential and we look forward to sharing more updates on this work.”
One in two people across Wales will be diagnosed with cancer at some point in their lifetime; it is a condition which sadly affects nearly all families. Over 60 people a week receive vital anti-cancer treatment at Bronglais Hospital, a total of around 300 people a year from across Ceredigion, south Gwynedd and north Powys.
The new chemotherapy day unit at Bronglais Hospital will provide a larger, purpose-built treatment area for patients, including an isolation facility, along with reception, outpatient and waiting areas, as well as consultation and examination rooms.
Additional facilities will include a meeting room with video-conferencing facilities, counselling rooms and private spaces for patients.
The Bronglais Chemo Appeal has now passed its target. However, given the current economic climate, it is predicted that construction costs will increase.
Every penny raised, including future donations, will therefore go directly to the Appeal fund, with any surplus funds used to support those affected by cancer across Ceredigion and mid Wales.