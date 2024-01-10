A crash on Monday morning that saw a car break through the wall of a hospital ward has not caused structural damage to the wider building.
Emergency services rushed to Bronglais Hospital's Leri physiotherapy ward on Monday morning after a car crashed through the wall of the building at around 8am.
No patients or staff were injured in the incident, with the driver of the vehicle receiving treatment.
Giving an update, Hywel Dda University Health Board said: "Following the incident at Bronglais Hospital, Aberystwyth on Monday morning (January 8) in which a car collided with a wall, we would like to thank everybody – staff, patients and the emergency services – for their support and co-operation during the situation.
"No patients or staff were hurt in the collision at Leri Ward.
"The car was removed from the scene of the collision on Monday morning.
"A survey showed that there was no structural damage to the wall at Leri Ward so staff were able to begin clean-up and repair work.
"The accident did impact on some services at Leri Day Unit and we would like to thank patients for their support and understanding."
Matthew Willis, General Manager of Bronglais Hospital, added: “I would like to thank all the staff who responded to the initial incident and who have been involved in the subsequent clean up, along with all our emergency service colleagues who came to our aid.”
No update has been given however on the condition of the male driver, but police said on Monday he was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Mid and West Wales Fire Service said following the incident: "The (Aberystwyth) crew responded to a road traffic collision involving one private motor vehicle that had left the hospital’s car park and collided with a wall of the hospital.
"One casualty was extricated through the rear of the vehicle using a spine board and conveyed to hospital for precautionary checks.
"The building was evacuated and its electricity supply was isolated.
"Crew members utilised one hose reel jet, RTC cutting equipment and chocks and blocks.