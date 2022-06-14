‘Bronglais Hospital staff are like a second family’

Carys Davies, pictured with her husband Gary, is backing the Bronglais Chemo Appeal

Primary school teacher Carys Davies is supporting the Bronglais Chemo Appeal as she undergoes treatment herself for secondary breast cancer.

Carys, 38, a mum-of-three, who lives in Beulah, near Newcastle Emlyn with her husband Gary, was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer four years ago after an initial diagnosis of breast cancer a decade ago.

Carys said: “I am under the care of Dr Elin and her team and attend Bronglais Hospital’s Chemotherapy Day Unit for chemotherapy.

“In recent weeks I have been an in-patient in Meurig Ward several times because of problems with kidney function and an infection.

“What the team at the day unit offer is amazing.

“The staff are like a second family; I can talk to them about anything.”

Carys is urging everyone to get behind the Appeal, which aims to raise the final £500,000 needed for construction to start on a new, purpose-built chemotherapy day unit for Bronglais Hospital, to greatly improve the patient experience.

“A new, purpose-built unit will mean that they will be able to meet the increasing patient demand going forward,” Carys added.

“I want everyone to have the fantastic care and support I have had.

“I am so grateful for everything the staff have done for me.”

Carys has a stepdaughter Tia, who is 17, and two sons Flynn, nine and Gruff, seven. She teaches at Penboyr Primary School in Drefach Felindre.

For further information on the Appeal and how you can help go to: www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk

