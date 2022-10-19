Cafe’s raffles raise over £1,500 for Bronglais Chemo Appeal
The owners of Mikey’s Café Bar in Aberystwyth have donated £1,576 to the Bronglais Chemo Appeal after holding two raffles for customers.
Owners Nettie Richards, Cheryl Webster and Amanda Brydon wanted to raise money for the appeal because Cheryl is undergoing chemotherapy at the day unit and is awaiting surgery at Bronglais Hospital.
Nettie said: “My sister Cheryl chose the appeal to receive the proceeds of the raffles and it is our way of saying thank you to the staff at the unit for the wonderful care she has received.
“For a number of reasons, we have decided to close the café after five years in business, so we are glad to have been able to raise this money for such a worthwhile cause before the closure.”
Pictured, from left, at the cheque presentation are café supervisor Gemma Moseley-Collins, Hywel Dda Health Charities fundraising officer Bridget Harpwood, and cafe owners Cheryl Webster and Amanda Brydon.
Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “We are delighted to report that the appeal has now passed its target. However, given the current economic climate, we predict that construction costs will increase. Every penny raised, including future donations, will therefore go directly to the appeal fund, with any surplus funds used to support those affected by cancer across Ceredigion and mid Wales.
“We are grateful to the owners and customers of Mikey’s Café Bar for their support and to everyone else who has donated to help us reach our target.”
