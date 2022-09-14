Care worker with ADHD thanks bosses for support
A care worker who says entertaining dementia sufferers has provided her with a positive outlet for her ADHD has been shortlisted for an award.
Natasha Williams has lived with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) since childhood but said it was not until she was appointed activities and fundraising manager for the Meddyg Care Group - which has two specialist dementia care homes in Criccieth and Porthmadog - that she found a way to apply her boundless energy and enthusiasm to make a difference.
ADHD is a condition that affects people’s behaviour, often making sufferers feel restless, impatient and preventing them from concentrating. Mum-of-two Natasha, who was born and raised in Criccieth, says her role has given her an excuse to unleash her excitement and enthusiasm for a good purpose. From arranging close encounters with snakes and spiders through to booking performances by ballerinas and local performing artists, Natasha will do anything to engage her residents. She even convinced company bosses to turn a lounge into a pub and hunted down authentic memorabilia including a brass bell, beer pumps and chairs to bring her vision to life.
The 29-year-old, who married childhood sweetheart James this summer, has made the final of the Wales Care Awards in the Promoting Fulfilled Lives category. The awards are organised annually by Care Forum Wales, which supports more than 450 care homes, nursing homes and other independent health and social care providers across Wales.
Natasha will attend a ceremony at City Hall in Cardiff on Friday, 21 October, hosted by tenor, Wynne Evans.
She said: “I’m so overwhelmed!
“I love my job and I’m constantly looking for ideas to do more. One of the reasons why I love it so much is I’ve never been told no!
“I feed off other people. I’m such an enthusiastic person and I always think to myself ‘imagine having a boss that says no!’ Of course, I’ve had to wind it in a bit at times, but they have never burst my bubble. It’s this that gives me the oomph to continue and if it wasn’t for my employers, I don’t think I would be as enthusiastic and always wanting to make change.
“This last week I’ve been on my hands and knees painting a yellow brick road in the garden! Everything I’ve asked for I’ve been given.
“I’m extremely proud to have made the shortlist. I’m a very dramatic person as you can imagine and so this is absolutely amazing for me!”
