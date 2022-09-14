ADHD is a condition that affects people’s behaviour, often making sufferers feel restless, impatient and preventing them from concentrating. Mum-of-two Natasha, who was born and raised in Criccieth, says her role has given her an excuse to unleash her excitement and enthusiasm for a good purpose. From arranging close encounters with snakes and spiders through to booking performances by ballerinas and local performing artists, Natasha will do anything to engage her residents. She even convinced company bosses to turn a lounge into a pub and hunted down authentic memorabilia including a brass bell, beer pumps and chairs to bring her vision to life.