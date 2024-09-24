A charity representing thousands of carers in Wales has named a new leader as Becky Evans becomes the CEO of Credu.
Credu supports carers in Wrexham, Conwy, Denbighshire, Ceredigion and Powys.
Becky, from Llandrindod Wells, has been with Credu for five years, having also worked with the charity in outreach and as a lead enabler.
She has spent more than two decades in the childcare, education and youth sectors and said she is “determined to continue the charity’s transformative work” in helping the 8,000 young and adult carers they support across the area.
Sally Duckers, WCD Young Carers Team Leader and Young Carers Campaigns Coordinator said that “Becky is a driving force in our organisation with regards to strengths-based practice.”