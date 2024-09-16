Ceredigion council has said it “remains committed” to providing the “best possible service” and to “continuously improve support” for unpaid carers in Ceredigion as latest figures show there are more than 7,000 unpaid carers in the county.
A scrutiny committee report on the Ceredigion Carers Unit Annual Report shows that 7,246 people in Ceredigion are providing unpaid care, with 3,664 providing more than 20 hours of unpaid care a week.
The report says the carers unit delivered “information and advice” to 796 carers in 2023/24, while providing 1,810 hours of replacement care to give carers a break from their roles.
The council said that unpaid carers “make a positive difference” and an “enormous contribution to society.”