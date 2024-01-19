“I was putting my son to bed last August, when I suddenly felt the walls close in around me, and an undefinable impending sense of doom. I couldn’t confirm the feelings, but I was rapt by the idea that I was dying, that my brain was bleeding again, and I was about to die. I held my three-year-old son, and wondered if I would ever see him again, if he was about to watch his father die on his bedroom floor, if I were about to burden him with a memory no child deserves. Then it passed. The next day, as I prepared lunch, it happened again. This continued two to three times a day for the next week before my GP prescribed me beta blockers and told me I was having panic attacks due to PTSD from my stroke.