Cerys and Carole recognised for struggles
Two women from Gwynedd with Type 1 diabetes have been presented with medals on behalf of Diabetes UK.
To recognise the courage and perseverance of living with diabetes, Diabetes UK award medals to people who have lived with the condition for over 50, 60, 70 or 80 years.
Cerys Dodwell from Tywyn has been living with Type 1 Diabetes for over 60 years and was presented with the Robert Lawrence Medal.
Carole Carroll, from Llwyngwril, was presented with the Alan Nabarro medal in recognition of living with Diabetes for over 50 years.
They require insulin therapy on a daily basis, and have seen many changes in the management and support of diabetes over the years. Both Cerys and Carole expressed their gratitude to the diabetes team that has helped them over the years.
Lona Phillips, diabetes specialist nurse, said: “We are very proud of both Cerys and Carole’s achievement, and they are testimony to the fact that individuals can continue to live and maintain an active and healthy life with Type 1 Diabetes.”
To receive this medal, a healthcare professional needs to advise the team at Diabetes UK of a patient’s diabetes status, along with other personal information. For more information, email [email protected] or call Supporter Care on 0345 123 2399.
