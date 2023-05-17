Members of Capel y Garn in Bow Street have donated £1,000 from chapel funds to the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.
Chapel treasurer Glyn Saunders Jones said: “Our minister, Rev Dr Watcyn James, members and officers were enthusiastic to contribute to the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.
“They were keen to show their appreciation of the expertise and the care provided by the oncology consultant and the care, support, and kindness of the nursing staff and team members at Bronglais Hospital.
“Everyone was committed to showing their total support for a new day unit that would enhance chemotherapy provision and care locally. The new unit will make a real difference to patients and their families.”
Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, which has been running the appeal, said: “We are grateful to the members of Capel y Garn for their support and to everyone has who has donated to the appeal to help us reach our target.”