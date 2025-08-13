Hywel Dda Health Charities has funded furniture for the staff and day rooms in Merlin Ward at Glangwili Hospital.
Merlin Ward is a surgical ward specialising in covers Ear, Nose and Throat.
Lynwen Williams, Service Manager, said: “This furniture in the day room will be of great benefit to our patients.
“It will provide a relaxed and comfortable environment away from the clinical setting to support patient and relative wellbeing and enhance patient experience.
“It will create a calming and comfortable area for patients waiting for their surgical session.
“The refurbished staff room will give staff an area to relax and temporarily disengage from their working day.
“It takes only a brief respite in a work-free zone for people to relax and recharge.”
