Young people are to tackle climate change in a new youth panel at the Centre for Alternative Technology (CAT).
As part of a UK-wide programme, CAT will bring together young people aged 12-14 (years 8 and 9) from mid Wales to explore climate change, environmental science and their roles in shaping a sustainable future.
CAT is one of nine science and discovery centres across the UK selected to deliver the youth-led initiative, Next Gen Earth programme.
The young people will lead on the creation of the panel and what they do, shaped by their interests, needs and lived experiences.
Eileen Kinsman, Co-CEO of CAT, said: "I'm really excited that CAT are co-creating a Youth Panel with funding from NERC.
“The Youth Panel will give young people agency and to feel that their actions and career choices can have an impact."
The project is supported by the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) and coordinated by the Association of Science and Discovery Centres (ASDC).
The project is in response to growing evidence of ‘climate anxiety’ in young people, particularly those in early adolescence.
The aim is to connect them to environmental science with real-world relevance to inspire the youth panellists to take an active role in their futures and the future of their planet, and by doing so, champion the next generation of environmental advocates.
The programme will culminate in a community event at a CAT open day, where the youth panel will share their ideas and pledges with families, educators and locals.
CAT aims to maintain a youth panel long-term to support the youth involvement in CAT’s future.
To find out more, keep an eye on the what’s on and news sections of the cat website at www.cat.org.uk
