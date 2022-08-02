Charity golf day raises £7,000
A charity golf day organised by the Falcon Useless Golfing Society (FUGS) raised a fantastic £7,000 for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.
There were 29 teams of four taking part in the golf tournament at Aberystwyth Golf Club last month.
Organiser Barry Phipsom said the FUGS were overwhelmed by the support for the event and the amount of money raised.
“It was a brilliant day of golf, a day of fun, with a raffle and auction in the evening. Taking part were golfers who play every week and those who only play once a year,” he said.
“It’s people’s support that makes the day. Everyone was so generous and in particular we would like to thank Aberystwyth Golf Club, for giving us use of the facilities for free, and local businesses which donated raffle and auction prizes.”
Barry added: “We wanted to support the appeal for a new chemotherapy day unit for Bronglais Hospital. Having local cancer services is important to all of us.”
Bridget Harpwood, fundraising officer at Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “We are so grateful to the FUGS for raising such a wonderful amount of money for our appeal.”
