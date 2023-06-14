CANCER Research UK has said thank you to everyone who took part in Race For Life events in Ceredigion and Gwynedd for raising more than £90,000.
Over 750 people from Aberystwyth and the surrounding area united against cancer on Sunday, 14 May by taking part in Race for Life along the town’s sunny seafront.
Combined, participants from this race have raised £49,117 to date, with sponsorship and donations still coming in.
Over 640 people from Caernarfon and the surrounding area took part in Gwynedd’s Race For Life at Coed Helen Recreation Ground on the same day, raising £41,191 so far.
Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer -helping to save more lives.
Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, is an inspiring series of 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.
This is the 30th year of Race for Life and participants at all events receive an exclusive medal to mark the milestone.
Every year around 19,800 people are diagnosed with cancer in Wales and one in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.
Now organisers of the 3k, 5k and 10k event are sending a heartfelt message of thanks to everyone who put their best feet forward as well as their supporters, and they’re appealing for people to make every step count by paying in sponsorship money as soon as possible.
Emma Howell, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Wales, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in Race for Life Aberystwyth and Caernarfon.
“Life-saving research is being funded right now thanks to our supporters who fundraise. The atmosphere at both Race for Life events was hugely moving - full of emotion, courage, tears and laughter as people celebrated the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and remembered loved ones lost to the disease.
“Now we’re asking everyone who took part to return the money they’re raised as soon as possible. Funds raised - whether it’s £10 or £100 - will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, helping save more lives.”
Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.
Those who missed the Aberystwyth and Caernarfon events can visit the Race for Life website to other events they may be able to take part in.
Visit raceforlife.org for more information.