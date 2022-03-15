Children to be offered Covid jab from today

CHILDREN are to be offered the Covid-19 vaccine from today as the Welsh Government begins its Spring rollout of the jabs.

The latest phase of the vaccination programme will see the over-75s, older care home residents and people aged 12 years and over who are immunosuppressed being invited for their boosters.

Children aged five to 11 years will also begin being offered their first vaccination from today too. Parents and guardians will need to consent to them having the vaccine.

Health boards across Wales have been planning for the latest stage of the vaccination programme for a number of months.

All those eligible for spring boosters are being encouraged to wait for their invitations from their health board or GP.

It comes after Health Minister Eluned Morgan accepted the JCVI advice to give another boost to people who are at higher risk of severe Covid-19.

The spring dose is advised around six months after the last vaccine dose to maintain high levels of immunity for those deemed the most vulnerable.

Health boards are also offering children aged five to 11 their first vaccination appointments. This is a precautionary offer to increase their immunity against severe Covid-19 in advance of a potential future wave and to minimise disruption to their education.

Most five to 11 year old children will be offered two doses of the vaccine, 12 weeks apart.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said: “It is important we maintain high levels of protection from Covid-19 and everyone who is offered a spring booster vaccination takes up the invitation.