Children and young people are receiving faster access to mental health support, as waiting times fall across Wales.
Latest figures show that 96.2 per cent of young people referred to local primary mental health services were assessed within 28 days – a significant and sustained improvement in waiting times.
Sarah Murphy, Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, said: "We want every child to receive mental health support when they need it most.
“The improvements we're seeing in waiting times, alongside the growing success of our NYTH/NEST framework and our ambitious 10-year strategy, show our whole-system approach is making a real difference.
"By focusing on prevention and early intervention, we are working to create a Wales where every child and young person can thrive."
