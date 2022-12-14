Specialist nurse Nerys Thomas organised a coffee morning in memory of her sister-in-law and raised a fantastic £5,000 for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.
Sharon Jones, who was a teacher at Ponterwyd School, sadly passed away nine years ago at the age of just 31 and when her daughter Gwenno was only two years old.
“It would have been Sharon’s 40th birthday on 5 June, so we decided to hold a coffee morning in her memory on the Jubilee weekend and raise money for the appeal,” said Nerys, who lives in Carmarthen but works in Bronglais Hospital as a bowel cancer specialist nurse.
“The coffee morning was held at Llangwyryfon Church Hall and there was also a cake stall and raffle. Even though we arranged it at very short notice, it was a lovely day with an amazing turnout.
“Sharon’s husband Arwyn and daughter Gwenno, who is now 11, along with myself, would like to thank family and friends for their support and all the donations, including some from former colleagues of Sharon and friends from college.”
Nerys added: “The chemotherapy day unit at Bronglais Hospital is such an important service for local people. Dr Elin and the team were such a support to Sharon at the time. And now a new, purpose-built unit will make such a big difference.”
Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “We are grateful to Nerys and her family for their support and to everyone else who has donated to help us reach our target.
“We are delighted to report that the appeal has now passed its target. However, given the current economic climate, we predict that construction costs will increase.
“Every penny raised, including future donations, will therefore go directly to the Appeal fund, with any surplus funds used to support those affected by cancer across Ceredigion and mid Wales.”
For further information on the appeal, go to the website: www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk