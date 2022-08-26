Coffee morning to raise funds for Bronglais Chemo Appeal
ABERYSTWYTH hairdresser Nia Gore is organising a coffee morning to raise money for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal after her husband had treatment for cancer.
The coffee morning, with cake stall and raffle, will be held at Rhydypennau Hall in Bow Street, near Aberystwyth on Saturday, 10 September, from 10am to noon.
Nia is appealing for volunteers to help with the coffee morning and is also appealing for any donations of cakes and raffle prizes. If you can help, please ring her on 07968 652822.
When Nia accompanied her husband Dusty to an appointment with a cancer specialist at Bronglais Hospital, she says she saw first-hand that the current chemotherapy unit needed updating.
Since then, Nia has raised thousands of pounds for the chemotherapy unit and says the appeal for a purpose-built unit has her family’s full support.
“I really wanted to help raise money after seeing how out-of-date the chemotherapy unit was,” said mum-of-one Nia, 44.
“I think it’s great that a public appeal has been launched to get a new unit. We need a comfortable and pleasant environment.
“We are very lucky to have the staff we do in the chemotherapy unit. And for services to be so local. But a new unit is desperately needed so that it can provide the right environment for patients and their families.”
Nia has raised nearly £4,000 for the chemotherapy unit in the last two years – through a tractor run and a 5k run. It brings the total of her charity fundraising in the last five years to over £21,000.
Nia added: “My husband, Dusty, was diagnosed with neck and throat cancer five years ago, but thankfully has now had the all-clear. My dadcu, Ken Hughes, also had cancer, so this is a cause close to my heart.”
The Bronglais Chemo Appeal aims to raise the final £500,000 needed for construction to start on a new, purpose-built chemotherapy day unit for Bronglais Hospital, to greatly improve the patient experience.
For further information on the appeal, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk
