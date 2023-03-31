Caffi Gwenallt at the community centre was given the score after assessment on 23 February, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
The report says the cafe requires major improvement in the management of food safety, and some improvement in hygienic food handling. It did, however, receive a 'good' assessment of its cleanliness and condition of facilities and building.
Other businesses have fared better in recent weeks: four-out-of-five ratings have been given to Shilam Tandoori in Aberystwyth, Mariners in New Quay, Little Devils in Aberystwyth, and the Pay As You Feel Cafe at St Paul's Methodist Centre in Aberystwyth.
It means that as of 31 March, of Ceredigion's 214 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 112 (52 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.