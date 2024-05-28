Threats facing the healthy life expectancy of women in Wales' poorest communities have been highlighted in the Senedd.
According to the Office of National Statistics, healthy life expectancy at birth in Wales has steadily decreased since 2011, with the average woman in Wales now expecting to have only 60 years of good health.
Data from 2022 shows that women in the most deprived areas have a healthy life expectancy around 20 years lower than women in the most affluent areas.
Jane Dodds MS said: “We cannot have a situation where we have a class of haves and another class of have nots.
“No woman should have to face a lifetime of illness just because of the area in which they were born.”