More than £3,000 has been donated to Bronglais Hospital's chemotherapy unit following a successful concert at Plas Machynlleth.
Rose Swinburne and Bethan Roberts organised the event on 14 October where Dylan Morris entertained the audience with a variety of songs that got the crowd dancing.
Cor Bro Meirion also performed and were joined by Dylan for a couple of tunes.
In total, £3,125 was raised on the night, with Rose and Bethan visiting consultant oncologist Dr Elin Jones at Bronglais to hand over a cheque.
Rose and Bethan said: "A big thank you to all who helped raise an amazing amount.
"Thank you also to Will Hendreseifion for keeping us all in order and for his sharp wit.
"Thank you all for your amazing support."
Although the event was organised by Rose and Bethan, the duo were keen to shine a light on the many people who helped on the night, making tea for the choir, collecting tickets at the door and selling raffle tickets.
"We must say a big thank you also for all the donation and prizes given for the raffle."
