Former Carmarthenshire county councillor and chairman Ieuan Davies has succeeded in raising £1,400 for Cancer Research UK by organising a charity concert.
The Llanybydder and Lampeter branch of Cancer Research UK held the event at St Peter’s Church on Friday, 25 November.
The evening’s president was Gwenllian Thomas, Cnwc, Llanybydder.
Artists included the Cwmann Male Voice Choir, Catrin Davies of Aberaeron and Lowri Elen of Lampeter under the direction of Elonwy Davies, Elonwy Huysmans and Eirian and Meinir Cwmann. Kees Huysmans acted as spokesperson for Cwmann Choir.
Thanks go to Heather Jones, church warden and Gareth Jones for preparing and decorating the church before the concert.
An enjoyable evening was had by all whilst supporting a worthy cause.