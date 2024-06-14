The Public Health Dietetics team at Powys Teaching Health board and Powys County Council are working in partnership for a new project to help residents improve numeracy skills whilst cooking.
The Cooking Counts scheme is a new free six-week course, available at locations across the county, starting in June.
In Machynlleth, the course will be held at Taj Mahal Community Hub on Heol Penrallt between 12 November and 17 December.
Courses will be held between 12pm and 2pm.
In Llanidloes, the course will be held at Llanidloes Community Centre between 27 September and 1 November, also between 12pm and 2pm.
Rhayader will host a course between 5 August and 9 September.