Two cousins are organising a charity ball, raffle and auction in aid of the Prince Philip Hospital Gardens Appeal.
The event, organised by Lowri Elen Jones, 19, from Peniel in Carmarthenshire, and Lisa Ann Evans, 21, from Llangybi in Ceredigion, will take place at Bronwydd Hall, Carmarthen at 7pm on Saturday, 15 June.
The Prince Philip Hospital Gardens Appeal aims to fund new therapeutic gardens for patients in Mynydd Mawr Ward, a 15-bed elderly care rehabilitation unit, and Bryngolau Ward, a 15-bed older adult mental health unit.
The wards are located next door to each other on the ground floor of the hospital and have access to enclosed outdoor space. This space, however, is currently not in use and is not suitable for patients.
Lowri and Lisa decided to organise the event in aid of the Appeal as their grandfather, Hywel Griffiths, is a patient on Bryngolau Ward.
Lowri said: “This worthy cause is very close to our hearts as a family. We have decided to hold a ball to raise money for the Appeal to show our appreciation and gratitude to the ward.
“My Grandfather is an ex-farmer, so he is used to all the fresh air and being out in all weather.
“Back in August 2023, he got moved to Bryngolau Ward. Knowing that the outdoor area wasn't suitable for the patients was disappointing, bearing in mind how important vitamin D is to our mental health, let alone to a patient that is in care to improve their mental health. These gardens will benefit all patients on the ward whatever their background.
“The ball tickets sold out in less than a week after we released them. Lisa and I were overwhelmed with the amount of interest and support we received from friends. Our aim is to raise as much money as possible to able to help all patients, staff and visitors on the ward.”
To purchase a raffle ticket or give a donation towards the event, contact Lowri on 07903 128183.
For more information on the Prince Philip Gardens Appeal, visit the Hywel Dda Health Charities website.