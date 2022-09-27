‘Crisis’ warning as nurse vacancies spike
THE ROYAL College of Nursing in Wales has warned that health care in the country is “in crisis” after a report revealed there are more than 2,900 nursing vacancies - up by more than 1,000 since last year.
The data from the request shows that 539.2 vacancies exist within Hywel Dda Health Board for nurses, while in Powys that number was 77.
Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board did not respond to the FoI request.
Helen Whyley, RCN Wales director, said: “Health care in Wales is in crisis and unfortunately patients are paying the price.
“Nurses are exhausted and under pressure to deliver the high standard of care their patients deserve, while being conscious that the number of people waiting for treatment is rising.
“There are 2,900 registered nurse vacancies in the NHS alone, a rise of nearly 1,200 from the previous year.
“This is deeply troubling and shows that nurses are being pushed to the exit and are leaving the NHS.
“The Welsh Government needs to act now to safeguard patients and support the nursing workforce.
“The Welsh Government must address nurse staffing levels to ensure environments where patients receive care are safe.
“We are calling on Eluned Morgan MS, minister for health and social services, to listen to nursing staff, safeguard patients and make sure there is an NHS able to deliver care for future generations”.
The Senedd debated safe nurse staffing levels in the chamber last week following a petition launched by RCN Wales which gathered more than 10,000 signatures.
Richard Jones MBE, RCN Wales board chair, said: “I am hugely thankful to the people of Wales for their overwhelming support.
“The public understands the importance of having enough nursing staff to give safe and effective care to all our loved ones.”
