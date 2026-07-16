A charity has warned that the deadliest blood cancers “must not be left behind” in the Welsh Government’s new 10-year National Cancer Strategy.
Health Minister Mabon ap Gwynfor, announced that the new strategy will be published next year, saying “that a lack of national direction and strategic ambition has compromised the fight against cancer for too long.”
Blood Cancer UK said it welcomed the new 10-year strategy, saying it presents a long-awaited opportunity to improve survival for people with blood cancer.
Around 58 per cent of blood cancer deaths in Wales are caused by the deadliest blood cancers, yet the charity says people diagnosed with these diseases have too often been overlooked when cancer policy is designed around solid tumours.
While welcoming the strategy's ambition to improve cancer outcomes, Blood Cancer UK is urging the Welsh Government to ensure it reflects the unique challenges of blood cancer.
Unlike many other cancers, blood cancers are rarely preventable through lifestyle changes and many patients rely on specialist haematology services, clinical trials and access to innovative treatments to improve survival.
Tracey Loftis, Deputy Director of Policy and Influencing at Blood Cancer UK, said: "We're pleased to see work beginning on a new National Cancer Strategy for Wales.
“This is a real opportunity to improve outcomes for people affected by blood cancer, but only if blood cancer is built into the strategy from the very beginning.
“While the Welsh Government rightly talks about prevention, diagnosis and treatment, blood cancer is different.
“Blood cancer is already the third biggest cancer killer in Wales, yet too often people with blood cancer are overlooked when cancer policy is designed around solid tumours.
“Many blood cancers cannot be prevented through lifestyle changes, treatment of the disease doesn’t always involve surgery or radiotherapy, and patients depend on specialist haematology services and access to innovative treatments and research.
“We want to see blood cancer meaningfully included throughout the strategy, backed by investment in the haematology workforce, diagnostic infrastructure, research and clinical trials, so more people have the chance to live longer and better lives after diagnosis.”
The Wales 10-year National Cancer Strategy is to be published to coincide with World Cancer Day on 4 February 2027.
Until now Wales has been the only UK nation without a Government-led cancer strategy or commitment to one.
Cabinet Minister for Health and Care, Mabon ap Gwynfor said: “For patients waiting too long for diagnosis, for families in rural communities who face greater barriers to care, and for the clinicians working hard to deliver world-class treatment with insufficient national coordination, this strategy matters.
“Wales has not introduced a national cancer strategy since 2006. In the two decades since, treatments have transformed, diagnostic technology has advanced, the needs of our population have changed, and our understanding of cancer has deepened dramatically.
“This Welsh Government is moving at pace, and it is moving with purpose on this priority of national importance.
“Every person in Wales deserves the best possible chance against cancer.
“This strategy will deliver it.”
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