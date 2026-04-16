Hywel Dda Post, a digital service that enables patients to access their outpatient letters securely online, has been rolled out.
The initiative is part of the Health Board’s commitment to improving communication and enhancing patient experience.
Anthony Tracey, Digital Director explains: “Hywel Dda Post is about giving people greater choice and control over how they receive information about their care.
“Many patients tell us they want faster and easier access to their letters, and this secure digital option allows us to do that.
“So far, 70 per cent of our patients who have been invited to Hywel Dda Post are now accessing their appointment information online.”
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