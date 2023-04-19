A consultant gynaecological oncologist from Ysbyty Gwynedd has raised over £5,000 for charity by walking the entire coastal path on Anglesey in just four days.
Mr Peevor was supported by friends and colleagues, and Ysbyty Gwynedd wished him luck as he set off on the 216km trek to raise funds for Maggie’s. They provide free support for people with cancer - as well as their family and friends - across the UK, in warm and welcoming centres. North Wales is due to benefit from one of these centres, and there have been discussions with The Steve Morgan Foundation, which has agreed to support the project financially.
Mr Peevor started his challenge on 7 April. Speaking before then, said: “It has been four years since my last fundraiser so it’s time for another. I’ve been really keen to see a Maggie’s Centre in north Wales and I’m pleased funding has been agreed to set one up. Maggie’s offers the best possible support free to anyone with cancer and their families. The centres are found alongside NHS hospitals and they also offer support online.
“The Anglesey Coastal Path has been niggling away in my mind for quite some time. It’s almost as if Anglesey was designed to go around!
“The coastal path is 216km. I am going to try to get around in four days - 54km per day – I have never run an ultra marathon before and this is four of them in a row! I will be hiking the route rather than running it. I know times are tough at the moment but if you have a few spare pounds I would be extremely grateful for the support for this worthy cause.”
You can donate to Mr Peevor’s page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/richard-peevor1