Junior doctors, SAS doctors and Consultants will be balloted after a fresh pay offer from the Welsh Government following further talks to avoid more strikes.
Junior doctors have been offered a 7.4 per cent additional uplift taking the total to a 12.4 per cent uplift for the 2023/24 financial year and will be back dated to April 2023.
A revised consultant pay scale is proposed, which provides higher career earnings, significantly better starting pay, and an additional pay rise of up to 10.1 per cent for some consultant doctors.
For SAS doctors, pay offers for newer contracts include increases of 6.1 to 9.2 per cent, as well as an additional uplift for associate specialists, senior doctors who are on closed contracts.
The offers are the result of weeks of pay negotiations which began in April this year after sustained pressure from BMA Cymru Wales including 10 days of strike action by junior doctors and planned industrial action by senior doctors which were suspended last month to start the talks.
Members of BMA Cymru Wales will vote on whether to accept the offers between 12 and 26 June.
Dr Oba Babs Osibodu and Dr Peter Fahey co-chairs of the BMA’s Welsh Junior Doctors Committee said: “We entered pay negotiations in good faith to reach a deal that will put us on the path to achieving full pay restoration to address the years of erosion to our pay.
“We’re satisfied that this offer delivers on our ambition.
“This offer puts us well on the path to pay restoration.
“We are therefore encouraging members to vote to accept this deal.”
First Minister, Vaughan Gething and Health Minister Eluned Morgan said the offers “following successful negotiations over the last two months.”
“We would like to thank members of the BMA’s negotiating teams and NHS Employers for the constructive nature of the talks, which have enabled us to make these formal offers, which will now be put to the BMA membership for consideration,” she said.
“While strike action has been paused during negotiations, if these offers are accepted, it will end this dispute and industrial action, meaning doctors will return to work in Wales for the benefit of patients and NHS services.
“The negotiations have been robust and these offers are at the limit of our affordability.
“We have been open and transparent about our financial constraints with our social partners during negotiations.”