Dolgellau defibrillator in memory of Dave
A defibrillator in memory of former Co-op worker, Dave Maguire, has been installed in Pencaeau, Dolgellau.
The much-missed member of the local community worked at the town’s local branch of the Co-op.
Paul Williams from Home Safety Support North Wales, co-ordinated the fund raising for the defibrillator, and organised an open day to raise some of the cash.
Martin Rhodes, manager of the Co-op in Dolgellau, donated items for the open day as Dave had previously been a member of staff.
Pictured here are Dave Maguire’s son, Ryan, John Raghoobar, the mayor of Dolgellau, sergeant Simon Barlow rom North Wales Police, Paul Williams from North Wales Fire and Rescue, Tomos Hughes, Welsh Ambulance SaLC community co-ordinator, PCSO Gareth Jones from North Wales Police and Martin Rhodes, Co-op manager.
