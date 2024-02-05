JUNIOR doctors in Wales are to walk out again later this month as they demand better pay.
BMA Cymru Wales has announced new strike dates for junior doctors, who staged a three-day walk out in January.
They will return to the picket line on Wednesday, 21 February for a 72-hour walkout, which will be followed by a 96 hours walkout from Monday, 25 March - with that strike action ending on Good Friday.
The committee decided to announce new dates after they say the Welsh Government failed to produce a credible offer to end the dispute.
Dr Oba Babs-Osibodu and Dr Peter Fahey co-chairs of BMA Cymru Wales’ junior doctors committee said: “After our last round of action, we wrote to the minister for health and social services, and we remain ready to enter discussions if a credible offer is presented by the Welsh Government.
“No doctor wants to strike, but whilst those in power fail to grasp the seriousness of the situation and the strength of feeling amongst our members we feel we have been left with no choice.
“We can no longer accept the unacceptable. After years of undervaluing our lifesaving service, our resolve has never been stronger. With record-high membership, we’re now a bigger, stronger union, and together we remain steadfast in our aim to restore our pay which has been cut by almost a third.
“A doctor starting their career in Wales will earn as little as £13.65 an hour and for that they could be performing lifesaving procedures and taking on huge levels of responsibility.
“We aren’t asking for a pay rise - we are asking for our pay to be restored in line with inflation back to 2008 levels, when we began to receive pay cuts in real terms. Pay needs to be fair and competitive with other healthcare systems across the world to retain and recruit doctors and NHS staff to provide much-needed care.
“On top of this junior doctors are experiencing worsening conditions because of significant gaps in the workforce and so more and more doctors are now looking to leave Wales to develop their careers for better pay and a better quality of life elsewhere”.
Strike action began in January after 98 per cent of junior doctors in Wales who took part in the ballot for industrial action voted to strike.
The next round of strikes will take place from 7am Wednesday 21 February - 7am Saturday 24 February (72 hours) and from 7am Monday 25 March - 7am Friday 29 March (96 hours).