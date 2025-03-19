Health Secretary Jeremy Miles has opened an event celebrating high-quality research which is driving improvements in health and social care for a healthier Wales.
Attended by research experts, health and social care decision makers and the public, the Health and Care Research Wales Evidence Centre Symposium, opened on 19 March, showcases research evidence addressing key issues facing Wales, including waiting lists, NHS dentistry and overweight and obesity in children.
Mr Miles said: “High-quality research is vital to understanding what treatments and care are the most effective and impactful for patients, the public and for staff.
“The Health and Care Research Wales Evidence Centre helps us to provide the best evidence-based health and social care services to patients and communities.”