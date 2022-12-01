A project that aims to get young people active outdoors by encouraging them to use static bikes to charge their mobile phones has been launched in Cardigan.
Funded by Cynnal y Cardi (Ceredigion County Council) and managed by Rural Health and Care Wales, the project has purchased nine static bikes (six standard spin bikes and three hand bikes) that have been sited in Cardigan (Victoria Gardens), Aberaeron (Cae Sgwar) and Lampeter (Parc yr Orsedd).
“The idea behind “On your Bike” is to encourage young people to do more physical activity outdoors, which is proven to improve both physical health and feelings of wellbeing”, said Anna Prytherch, Head of Rural Health and Care Wales (RHCW). “Back in 2019, we worked with all secondary schools and youth organisations in Ceredigion to identify the best sites for having the bikes and also what types of bikes people would prefer. Now that the bikes are in place, we will be able to see how much they are used, how much power they generate and if regular use has a beneficial impact. Cardigan is the first to launch the venture, with Aberaeron and Lampeter soon to follow.”
“This project was first offered to Cardigan in the summer of 2019,” said Town Council representative and Deputy Mayor Sian Maehrlein. “It has been kindly funded by Cynnal y Cardi to encourage a cross-section of our community to become more active, which can be fun too. Due to the pandemic, this project has only just been completed, however these bikes are already a huge success and I would like to welcome this great initiative here in Victoria Gardens.”
Attending the launch was the Deputy Mayor Sian Maehrlein, Cllr. Clive Davies, Cabinet Member for Economy and Regeneration, Meleri Richards, Cynnal y Cardi, Anna Prytherch, RHCW, Town Councillors Nick Bolton and Catrin Miles, and Year 10 school children from Cardigan Secondary School.
“The Cynnal y Cardi LAG has been happy to support an innovative pilot project such as this”, stated Cllr. Clive Davies, Cabinet Member for Economy and Regeneration.
“We are facing opportunities, issues and challenges in implementing prudent health and social care in a rural environment. It is therefore vital that we develop different approaches to meet those needs – particularly in improving the health and wellbeing of our young people. This project has been very much based on a partnership approach between Rural Health and Care Wales, Cynnal y Cardi and Cardigan Town Council. The project has been supported as part of the LEADER scheme, funded by the Welsh Government Rural Communities’ Rural Development Programme 2014-2020, which in turn is funded by the Welsh Government and European Union.
“This is just the start and we look forward to understanding the impact of the project following the evaluation stage”.
At the launch, held on 14 November, Year 10 pupils from Cardigan Secondary School demonstrated how to use the bikes to charge their mobile phones and have volunteered to participate in the next stage of the project which will monitor how often the bikes are used and how much energy is generated from pedal power.