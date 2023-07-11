Generous donations from local residents have enabled Hywel Dda Health Charities to purchase a “fantastic piece of kit” for the Special Care Baby Unit at Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthem to help locate veins in babies.
The Astodia device uses an infrared light to highlight the centre of the vein, showing the doctors and nurses where to place and direct the needle when taking blood or inserting a cannula.
The new equipment has been bought by Hywel Dda Health Charities with donations from residents.
Special Care Baby Unit at Glangwili Hospital manager Sandra Pegram said: “This is such a beneficial piece of equipment for the Special Care Baby Unit.
“Babies’ veins are often either small or deep, preventing health professionals from finding a site easily and quickly.
“When babies are undergoing blood tests and cannulation, this kit improves the experience of the baby and parents by minimising the need for more than one attempt.”
Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”
The aim of the charity is to make a positive difference to the health, wellbeing and experience of NHS patients, service users and staff across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.
For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, visit the Hywel Dda Health Charities website at www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk