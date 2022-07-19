Farmer donates £1,000 after bowel cancer treatment
FARMER Morris Hopkins has donated £1,000 to the Bronglais Chemo Appeal after undergoing treatment himself for bowel cancer.
Morris, 74, said he wanted to help the appeal to say thank you to the fantastic staff at Bronglais Hospital.
“I was diagnosed with bowel cancer in March last year,” said Morris, who lives in Llangwyryfon.
“I have had two operations along with two courses of chemotherapy at the unit in Bronglais Hospital. All the staff were excellent and it was so good to have treatment so close to home.
“The staff at the chemotherapy unit and throughout Bronglais Hospital are so committed to their work. A new chemotherapy day unit will make such a difference to patients and staff and it will be helping to keep services local.”
Morris is still farming but has been reducing his stock.
“I sold off a few farming implements and have given that money to the appeal. I rounded it all up and was able to donate £1,000.”
Morris and his daughters Iona and Sioned Hopkins are pictured presenting the cheque to senior nurses Rhian Jones and Eirian Gravell after they completed their 90-mile coastal walk at Aberystwyth bandstand.
Iona and Sioned also took part in the final five-mile stretch of the walk, along with more than 70 other members of the public who wanted to show support for Rhian and Eirian and the appeal.
How to support the appeal and ways to donate
Online: The easiest and quickest way to donate is by visiting the appeal webpage www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk, where you can either make a secure one-off donation or set up a monthly donation for the duration of the appeal.
By post: Please make all cheques payable to ‘Bronglais Chemotherapy Day Unit Appeal T392’ and send to Head Office: Hywel Dda Health Charities, Hafan Derwen, St David’s Park, Jobswell Road, Carmarthen, SA31 3BB. Remember to include your contact details and please don’t send any cash through the post
Fundraising for the appeal: Online fundraising pages can be set up via the appeal web page at www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk. Alternatively, paper sponsorship forms, collection boxes and buckets can be also provided to supporters on request. Please contact the Fundraising Team for more information on [email protected] or call 01970 613881
BACS: Bank details for BACS/online bank transfers can be provided to supporters on request. Please contact the Fundraising Team for more information on [email protected] or call 01970 613881
QR code: To donate, scan the QR code to go direct to the fundraising page bit.ly/BronglaisChemoAppeal
