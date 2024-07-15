First Minister Vaughan Gething has ruled out keeping Wales Air Ambulance bases in Welshpool and Caernarfon open during a meeting with Senedd Members.
Recommendations by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service (EMRTS) to move services were approved by the NHS Wales Joint Commissioning Committee (JCC) in April of this year, despite Powys and Betsi Cadwaladr Health Boards both opposing the move.
The exact location of the base will be decided later, but will be in central north Wales, alongside the A55.
There has been strong opposition to the proposals, particularly in Powys where campaigners say that patients in remote and rural areas will lose out.
Two thirds of responses to a public engagement exercise came from Powys and a petition opposing the changes attracted more than 30,000 signatures.
Mr Gething was questioned by Montgomeryshire MS, Russell George during a committee meeting.
Mr George used his allotted time to question the First Minister on why the Welsh Government supported the decision which would see the Air Ambulance base in Welshpool close, with the MS also asking the First Minister to consider a new model across Wales for providing Air Ambulance cover.
Mr Gething said: “People often fight for what's local, what's near them and I understand that. But I see the very clear evidence presented and delivered not just by events, but by the clinical director as well, that says that this will deliver a better service and there's always a choice for the public about do you want better or not, and who do you trust to explain what better is.”
Commenting after the Scrutiny of the First Minister, Mr George said: “I asked the First Minister why his government hasn’t stepped in to save our much-needed Air Ambulance bases given the strength of feeling in mid and north Wales communities.
“The First Minister continues to support the decision to close Welshpool and Caernarfon bases and continues to push the reaching more people line.
“I told the First Minister that this change should not just be about reaching more people, but rather reaching the right people who need it.”