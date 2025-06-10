A Mid and West Wales MS has written an open letter to Powys Teaching Health Board criticising their approach to engaging with the community following the 'temporary' downgrade of Llanidloes Hospital last year.
Last year, plans to centre services on four Powys hospitals due to specific need in a bid to save cash which saw services downgraded at Llanidloes hospital were approved despite warnings from local doctors and a 2,300 signature petition against the move.
Under the plans, approved unanimously by Powys Teaching Health Board at a meeting in October 2024, Llanidloes and Bronllys hospitals were left to provide care packages for patients requiring no additional treatment and are “ready to go home”, whilst Newtown and Brecon hospitals provides rehabilitation care for patients.
Machynlleth, Welshpool, Llandrindod Wells and Ystradgynlais hospitals continued as general wards.
The changes, which came in in December 2024, were initially slated to last for a six month temporary period and the Health Board promised a “full and proper consultation” with the local community during the trial period of the hospital being used as a 'ready-to-go-home-unit'.
Campaigners say, however, that there has been no meaningful in person consultation with Llanidloes residents, with a decision on whether to make the change permanent due to be made in the near future.
In a letter to health board bosses, Ms Dodds said there is “considerable apprehension within the community about the potential permanent downgrading of the hospital.”
“Such a decision would have a profoundly detrimental impact on local residents who rely heavily on the essential services it provides,” she wrote.
“Llanidloes Hospital holds significant value for the people of the town and surrounding areas, both practically and symbolically.
“There are serious concerns about the lack of transparency and democratic engagement demonstrated by the Health Board throughout this process.
“Many residents feel that there has been a consistent failure to adequately consult or involve the community in decisions that directly affect their healthcare provision.
“The future of Llanidloes Hospital, and the wellbeing of those who depend on it, must not be determined without the meaningful input of the community it serves.
“In light of this, I respectfully request that you delay your imminent decision on the potential permanent downgrade of the Hospital, until you can demonstrate meaningful community engagement with the residents of the Llanidloes area.
“Furthermore, I am calling for a reversal of the downgrade, and in particular a restoration of the ability of local GPs to admit local patients to the Hospital.”
Doctors from Machynlleth and Llanidloes warned the plans could see staff recruitment hit, beds lost and facilities closed, while a petition was signed by 2,300 people against the changes to Llanidloes hospital.
The health board said the changes “will help to ensure that more patients are in a hospital environment better suited to their needs, particularly if they are waiting for package of care to enable them to return home and said the “number of community hospital beds and their locations remains unchanged across the county.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.