A STATE-of-the-art scanner donated to Cardigan Integrated Care Centre by the Friends of Cardigan and Community Health Care – the former Cardigan Hospital League of Friends charity – has been described as ‘a game-changer’ by a senior member of staff.
The scanner, which cost £91,000 and is one of only two in Ceredigion, will be used for women's health issues as well as a diagnostic tool for other conditions.
Consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Alan Treharne said it would ‘transform’ services offered at the centre on Rhodfa’r Felin.
And his ICC colleagues believe it will also help relieve the burden currently being shouldered by staff at the West Wales Hospital in Carmarthen.
"I am so grateful to the Friends for investing in this piece of equipment,” said Dr Treharne. “It is a game changer and will make such a difference to our work here in Cardigan.
"The scanner has some very advanced gynaecological software enabling us to provide huge diagnostic capabilities.
“I hope we can develop a wide range of services for patients across many specialities and that this can be an example of health hub, out-of-hospital services for Ceredigion, across the health board and Wales.
“This is a great example of prudent healthcare, proven to free up hospital appointments and provide efficient services and we all can see the benefits of that.”
Chair Catrin Miles said it was important that the Friends charity was able to support such initiatives in order to help local patients.
Based at the integrated care centre, the scanner will enable medical professionals to offer diagnosis on a wide range of conditions, as well as assisting staff in their training.
The Friends of Cardigan & Community Healthcare has set up a Facebook page to support the charitable work of local health providers for patients local to Cardigan.