Hywel Dda Health Charities has purchased games consoles and accessories for Wales’ first mental health crisis hub for children and young people in Carmarthenshire.
The new Bro Myrddin Wellbeing Hub in Johnstown gives help to youngsters in need of urgent support and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The NHS charity has funded an X-Box console, PlayStation console, controllers, docking stations and several games.
The consoles and accessories will be used in the safe hub rooms by young people that are in crisis.
Angela Lodwick, Assistant Director of Mental Health and Learning Disabilities, said: “The consoles will help the young people in crisis to have some relaxation time.
“We hope they will make a big difference.”