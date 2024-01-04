A PROPOSED merger of two north Ceredigion GP surgeries will no longer take place.
In November, Ystwyth Medical Group and Llanilar Health Centre, proposed a merger from 1 April.
The proposal would have ensured the future of the GP surgery in Llanilar, which has been run by a single doctor for several months.
However, both surgeries have today (Thursday) released a statement on their social media pages saying: "In November, we shared that Llanilar Health Centre and Ystwyth Medical Group were planning to merge practices in the spring.
"Following a change in circumstances for Llanilar Health Centre, it has been agreed that this merger will no longer take place.
"Both practices will continue to operate independently.
This decision by the practices does not impact the services currently available at either surgery.
"If you are a patient and have any questions, please contact your practice for further information."
When the merger was announced in November, Llanilar Health Centre said that its sole GP, Dr Deanna Evans 'is solely responsible for the running of the practice services and the business, and this is becoming increasingly unsustainable'.
No further mention has been given on the change in circumstances.