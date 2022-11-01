Group welcomes further talks over air ambulance
The health services watchdog for north Wales has welcomed the decision of the Wales Air Ambulance Charity to talk and listen to people about proposed changes to air ambulance bases.
According to the North Wales Community Health Council (NWCHC), following a meeting on 18 October, Stephen Harrhy, NHS chief ambulance service commissioner for Wales and Sue Barnes, chief executive of the Wales Air Ambulance Service Charity Trust, have confirmed a commitment to comprehensive and meaningful discussions with the public about their plans.
Geoff Ryall-Harvey, chief officer for NWCHC, said: “We very much appreciate this decision and have indicated that we expect any such public engagement exercise to include a wide range of opportunities for people to learn more about the plans and to have their say. We have suggested that this should include public meetings, information on social media and video conferencing events. We have offered to work with the charity and commissioner in preparing for this exercise which will take place over an eight week period.
“Recently, myself and other NWCHC representatives also met with Andy O’Regan who is campaigning to keep the Caernarfon air ambulance base at Dinas Dinlle open. We advised Andy that we are expected to do our work in a non-partisan way and that we want to see that all interested parties have an opportunity to ask questions.”
Mr Ryall-Harvey added: “We will be wanting to see that the air ambulance charity and commissioner’s plans are widely available and easy to understand and that they are encouraging people to comment and take part in the discussions. We will be ready to hear from local people who would prefer to speak to us, as an independent organisation and will provide our assistance in making people’s voices heard.”
NWCHC now awaits further details about the forthcoming engagement exercise which will be shared on the watchdog’s website in due course.
The air ambulance review of bases has caused concern for many.
Last month a public meeting took place in Porthmadog for people to discuss their concernts, and a joint letter highlighting them was sent to the Wales Air Ambulance.
The letter from Plaid Cymru Gwynedd representatives recognised the “invaluable and crucial emergency medical service” provided to the people of Gwynedd by Wales Air Ambulance (WAA) and called for answers to people’s concerns regarding a review of the service and the future of its base near Caernarfon.
Gwynedd leader, Cllr Dyfrig Siencyn, cabinet member, Cllr Dilwyn Morgan, and local representative of the local ward where the helicopter base is located at Dinas Dinlle, Cllr Llio Elenid Owen, have relayed their grave concerns to WAA Chief Executive regarding the challenges of reaching people in difficulties, if its review concludes the service is to be re-located further afield.
