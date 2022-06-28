Happy and well-trained staff key to hospital award

Denise Thomas, Jane Weston and Carina James-Moffat from Bronglais Hospital receive the award from Arwyn Watkins, OBE ( ©Phil Blagg Photography )

WELL trained staff and a happy workplace are the keys to success according to a manager at Bronglais Hospital, which has scooped a top employment award.

The Aberystwyth hospital has been named Macro Employer of the Year at the annual Apprenticeship, Employment and Skills Awards organised by Cambrian Training Company.

Steve James, hotel services department manager at Bronglais General Hospital on receiving the award said: “Well trained staff equals a happy environment in the workplace and that benefits everybody, including the community.”

The hospital, which is part of Hywel Dda University Health Board, works closely with Cambrian Training Company to deliver a Foundation Apprenticeship in Cleaning and Support Services and an Apprenticeship in Cleaning and Support Supervision to 17 employees.

Apprenticeships contribute towards well trained staff who fully understand their roles in delivering healthcare to the community.

Soft facilities management officer Denise Thomas and domestic supervisors Jane Weston and Carina James-Moffat accepted the award on behalf of the team covering Bronglais General Hospital, Tregaron Community Hospital and Aberaeron Integrated Care Centre.

They said: “We are ecstatic to win this award on behalf of all domestic staff at the hospitals and care centre. It has been a challenging two years, so it’s nice to be rewarded for our hard work and to be recognised as an integral part of hospital services.

“The apprenticeship programme is very important because it gives people, who may not have done that well at school, a chance to achieve a work-based qualification.”

Recognising employers and learners who have excelled in apprenticeship, skills and employment training programmes delivered by Cambrian Training Company, the company’s annual awards were held at The Metropole Hotel & Spa, Llandrindod Wells on 14 June.

Arwyn Watkins, OBE, the company’s managing director, congratulated Bronglais General Hospital and the other award winners and finalists for their achievements despite the challenging disruptions caused by the pandemic over the past two years.

“These awards showcase the dedication and commitment by individuals and companies to the apprenticeship programme here in Wales,” he added. “One can only imagine the challenges that hospital staff have faced over the past two years.